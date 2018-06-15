Menu
Ralph Monckton with the collection of offset smokers he is using to prepare pulled pork as he caters for 200 of his closest friends at Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park.
News

Lotus Club getaway shakes up the bush at Rossmore Creek

15th Jun 2018 6:00 PM

COOKING for about 220 of his closest friends in the caravanning world was just part of the fun for Ralph Monckton at Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park in Rossmore Rd.

Co-owner Antonija Monckton said most of them were occupants of about 80 caravans set up on the site.

And most were participating in this weekend's fifth annual Lotus Caravan Owners Club getaway.

"We love it,” said Keith Murdock.

"People are made to feel very welcome. They are very friendly people,” said Lyn Mooney.

"We enjoy the people,” said Barry Lehman who drove from Mandurah, Western Australia. "We're here every second year.”

Gympie Times

