Had any strange feelings lately?
Coast man’s ‘strange feeling’ leads to $460k jackpot

by Alexandra Bernard
11th Feb 2019 3:16 PM
A 'STRANGE FEELING' has led a Gold Coast man to win more than $460,000 in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The man had a strong desire to buy a ticket after lately waking up at exactly 4.44am every morning.

"It was quite funny because I just thought 'I've really got to play Lotto tonight'," he said.

"I only ever play Saturday Gold Lotto occasionally, but when I do I play I always use the same numbers over and over."

 

The man purchased his ticket from Sanctuary Cove News which not only won him the division one prize of $405,890.35 but also won division two 6 times, division three 12 times, division four 45 times and division five 20 times.

That night the man rang his wife saying she should check the ticket.

"Then she rang me back saying I think we've won $400,000," he said.

Wishing to remain anonymous the man said charities and the Gold Coast community would benefit from his unexpected windfall but will also use some to travel.

"It's just such great timing because we really love helping our community and we will keep doing that," he said.

"We're going to Europe this year and we're going to travel a lot more."

Sanctuary Cove News owner Ralda Ramsay said this was the first division one winning entry they've sold for a long time.

"About 20 years ago we sold a winning syndicate and a big group of people shared that prize but I think this is the first division one winning entry one of our individual customers have won," she said.

