Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jobseekers can now sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.
Jobseekers can now sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.
Employment

Lost your job? Get matched with a new one

by Cara Jenkin
24th May 2020 8:46 AM

The Australian National Talent Registry is being launched by News Corp and recruitment technology provider Shortlyster to connect jobseekers with work, and work to jobseekers, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jobseekers create a profile via the registry, which will match them to relevant job vacancies posted to Shortlyster.

They will be invited to apply for jobs for which they meet criteria, including skills and experience, but also cultural fit.

It is free for jobseekers to sign up.

It is free for jobseekers to sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.
It is free for jobseekers to sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.

Shortlyster co-founder Carl Hartmann said jobseekers would be asked about their ideal work environment, how they prefer to work, and what type of things they enjoy or do not like doing during profile set-up.

"Shortlyster is unique in that it looks at skills, qualifications and organisational fit and uses this information to power matching to ensure that roles both a good fit for both the employer and the candidate," he said.

"Some of the most important things about candidates aren't on a resume, such as cultural fit, and Shortlyster helps highlight this, while also removing hiring biases.

"Perhaps most importantly, with Shortlyster the candidate owns their own data.

"They can choose which employers invitations the accept, who they share there contact details with, and can easily turn off their willingness to be matched to new opportunities with a click of a button."

 

TO SIGN UP TO THE AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TALENT REGISTRY, CLICK ON YOUR STATE NSW, VICTORIA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, QUEENSLAND.

Originally published as Lost your job? Get matched with a new one

More Stories

australian national talent registry employment jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie PT remains online as business expands

        premium_icon Gympie PT remains online as business expands

        News ‘It is as simple as a Zoom call and I can help them directly where they are in their homes’

        POLL: Vote for your favourite Gympie takeaway joint

        premium_icon POLL: Vote for your favourite Gympie takeaway joint

        News The Gympie Times has asked readers on Facebook to shout out their favourite...

        How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

        premium_icon How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

        Music ‘We were the first to go with festivals and everything cancelled'

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.