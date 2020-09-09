Lost Sox saved after epic trek but sill not homeward bound

A family feared the worst after Sox vanished until a surprise call revealed he’d been found 400kms away. Now there’s one more problem – he’s stuck in Victoria.

For the eight months that Sophie McInnes and her mum, Carol, search for the family's beloved pet cat Master Sox, never did they expect him to turn up 400km away in Mildura.

The pair never gave up hope of finding Master Sox, or Soxies as he is affectionately known, after he went missing from Glenelg South in January.

Together they would walk the streets calling his name, put up countless posters in the neighbourhood and scoured lost pet Facebook pages.

"We got his mum when she was pregnant and he was the only kitten of the litter we kept," Ms McInnes said.

"He is the most friendly, approachable cat.

"We never stopped searching for him.

"And then yesterday, we got the call."

That call was from the vet in Mildura, some 400km from where Soxies went missing, to say he had been found.

"My mum and dad were in tears when they rang me," Ms McInnes said.

"After eight months, the worst thoughts do come into your head and you start thinking he isn't around anymore."

Ms McInnes said it was most unusual for Soxies - who was found malnourished and with an abscess on his right paw - to not return home, and they believed he was taken.

"He was found 400km away, he could not have walked there, he has to have been driven," she said.

"It's been really hard for my mum.

"Some people say it's just a cat, but it's her child."

The challenge now is working out how to get Soxies home.

"If the borders were not closed I would have driven to Mildura to get him last night," Ms McInnes said.

She said the long-awaited reunion with Soxies was a reminder to all cat and dog owners to make sure their pets were microchipped.

