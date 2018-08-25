LOST IN THEIR OWN B.S.: O'Brien blasts Libs in turmoil

Prime Minister elect Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg leave after a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. Malcolm Turnbull has vacated the leadership position after a second spill motion was instigated.

Prime Minister elect Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg leave after a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. Malcolm Turnbull has vacated the leadership position after a second spill motion was instigated. LUKAS COCH

"I AM hugely disappointed in the Liberal Party,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said as he contemplated yesterday's leadership battle in Canberra

Mr O'Brien accused Liberal politicians of dragging both their party and the Nationals to electoral defeat, by putting ego ahead of political reality.

And he says that even if a viable Liberal leader (and Prime Minister) emerges, a new leader would mean a new Coalition agreement and the Nationals would be seeking a much better deal.

It all seemed to spell out a hugely difficult task for the nation's new leader, Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison must now establish a feeling of stability in government and action on behalf of voters if he is to succeed at the next federal election.

Complicating that even more was, as Mr O'Brien spelled out, the need to negotiate a new Coalition agreement.

"The seriousness of this can't be over-stated,” he said.

"I am extremely disappointed.

"If they keep on like this, they will be fighting over the spoils of defeat (at the next federal election).

"They're dragging us out of government.

"I feel like going into the Liberal Party room today and giving them all a serve.

"My experience is that some MPs get lost in their own self-importance and B.S.,” he said.

And he said it showed that some people in politics did not have what it took to represent people.

"Australians expect and deserve stable government and this happens.

"We need to inject more real people into Canberra, and that goes for both sides of the parliament.

"The wheels are still turning but this is not a good look.

"I may be LNP in Queensland, but in Canberra I am absolutely National Party.

"The Nationals are rock solid united in our stance - and that is to ensure we leverage the best deal for our regional communities out of what is a very ordinary event in the Liberal leadership contest.

"A new leader means a new Coalition agreement and I will ensure that Wide Bay is put first in any new Coaltiion deal.

"I think they can redeem themselves and part of that is to improve things in the regions. I will do what I do in Canberra and work to get my share for Wide Bay.”

