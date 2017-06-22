Losses in the 'millions' for Gympie, T'ba investors

MILLIONS: Gympie and Toowoomba investors have lost fortunes in a property firm collapse, one has claimed.

GYMPIE and Toowoomba investors have suffered losses said to total "millions" in the United Project Partners Pty Ltd collapse, one of them has told The Gympie Times.

Gympie woman Linda Sutherland said she had lost a fortune in the collapse and was now being pursued for more by the company's liquidators.

Worrells Solvency and Liquidation Accountants announced on its website last week that United Project Partners Pty Ltd had been "deemed" to have passed a special resolution on Tuesday, June 13, that it be "wound up voluntarily."

But Mrs Sutherland says possible company asset sales will not help her.

"We've got the people at Worrells calling us trying to get us to give about $50,000, trying to recoup money from us," Mrs Sutherland said.

"I hear its more than 50 people," she said when asked how many people might be in a similar situation.

"We're talking pensioners losing their entire life savings and young people, single people.

"A lot of people won't complain or make their name public because they're embarrassed.

"Some of them are very intelligent people who are in the money game.

"There's one bloke who lost $700,000 and we heard of people losing more.

"We'll be in the gutter, but some people have just got nothing.

"There are already marriage bust-ups. I'm waiting for the suicides.

"At the end of the day none of us will get our money back,

"A lot of people owe money in GST they thought they had paid," she said.

The Gympie Times telephoned and emailed the Toowoomba office of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants on Friday.

We asked about last week's Toowoomba meeting, at which the special winding up resolution was passed.

We were told Worrells would be making a statement on Monday of this week.

We also asked how many people were affected, how much money was owed and the nature and value of the assets being liquidated.

On Monday, the paper telephoned Worrells and was told we would have to speak to the partner handling the case, who would not be available this week.