‘Loss of print further detaches us’

IT WAS with dismay and great disappointment, I and so many others learnt of the demise of the printed form of The Gympie Times, along with other papers of regional and rural communities across the country.

We are just one of many who have been reading of The Gympie Times for decades, and it has been the means of staying connected to our community.

The situation these past 12 weeks has been very isolating and now the loss of our local printed rag further detaches us from local news, and events, personal notices (births, deaths, marriages) and general happenings in our community.

Max Travis with The Gympie Times’s van, used to deliver the papers over the years.

I know that many seniors will feel excluded and kept out of the loop regarding all local information.

News Corp has a social obligation to ensure that all citizens have access to media in its many forms, especially those who do not have access to the internet.

For over 150 years The Gympie Times has been the means of keeping up to date with what is happening locally and in wider regions, and to lose that connectedness is akin to ripping the heart out of our community.

The Gympie Times is will become digital only after June 27.

It would be interesting to know how many folks in the 70, 80 or 90 age group have a computer, and that might be an indication as to how many elderly citizens of our city and districts will be adversely affected.

P.S. What could beat sitting out on the patio on a sunny winter morning, enjoying a hot coffee and a read of our favourite paper, The Gympie Times.

Betty Tramacchi, Araluen

Droughtrunners bring good news

AT LAST, this report brings some good news from farming areas in Qld.

Now restrictions on travel have eased, I have made many calls to areas that were badly affected by drought, offering help if needed.

Only two areas have been identified as being in need of assistance from my inquiries and that is Longreach-Muttaburra-Barcaldine area and then down in the Warwick – Stanthorpe area.

Now that we can travel to Longreach, I find my usual place to offload to farming families at the School of Distant Ed is still in lockdown and parents won’t be allowed there till the end of next term.

Also the Stockmans Hall of Fame and Qantas Museum were still shut this week.

Next Wednesday we will now head to the Warwick area to distribute 50 food hampers, plus cosmetic items as well as eggs, fruit and veg.

Areas in drought are getting great help, but more is needed.

Also on this trip will be some nice warm garments knitted by the Tin Can Bay CWA group. (Thank you ladies).

I must thank Jenny and Brice from Tin Can Bay for their wonderful donation of a camper trailer to go into the Corryong fire area for accommodation.

This was kindly delivered to Albury by Clive Sandison and his wife from Gympie last week.

Then Michelle Barry from Followmont Transports very generously paid for accommodation, so thank you both very much.

There have been some generous donations lately and a huge thank you to the KM Watts family who donated through the Bank of Queensland.

Also many thanks to Wayne Kerle and Bev Yeaman who always help us out and with Bernard Petroleum’s support it has made a huge difference.

To others like Mitchells, Tin Can Bay Bakery and those with collection tins, thank you as it all adds up.

Hopefully we have nearly kicked this drought and we can return to normality very soon.

If anyone can continue to help us, we have no admin fees, with all donations distributed straight away.

It is now five years since we started and about $1-2 million raised.

BSB 124047, A/C 22599186 Bank of Qld. Mary St Gympie.

Tony Stewart, Rainbow Beach

LNP squabbles hurt us all

GOOD government requires good opposition, so it’s sad to see leadership squabbles in the LNP.

The upside is that we can at least be sure there’s no talent being wasted while they do it.

Dave Freeman, Cedar Pocket

Important message about Letters to the Editor

Join the conversation, express your opinion, raise your concerns, have your say. The Gympie Times will be completely online after June 27, and just like we always have, we will be encouraging local residents to send in their Letters to the Editor for publication. Just like you always have, please continue to email your letters to editor@gympietimes.com.