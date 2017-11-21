Loss of Main Roads office a betrayal of Gympie region

The election battle has heated up between ONP's Chelle Dobson and LNP's Tony Perrett.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY GYMPIE ONE NATION CANDIDATE CHELLE DOBSON

Voting for majors will lead to 'business as usual'

ONE would think that Colin Claridge was a One Nation insider with his alleged intimate knowledge of the internal workings of the One Nation Party.

Mr Claridge is a regular contributor to The Gympie Times and it is perfectly clear that he is a supporter of left wing politics, be that Labor or the Greens.

In response, Mr Claridge's article in The Gympie Times (Saturday, November 18, "Is One Nation 2.0 up to it?”) he states that opinion polls can no longer be trusted.

The opinion polls on recent Same Sex Marriage seemed to be correct from the various pollsters. I wonder which polls Mr Claridge seems to think are not accurate.

I'm guessing that the strong groundswell of support for One Nation and a drift away from the major parties nationwide is what he is quite incorrectly referring to.

Current polls clearly indicate that One Nation has a strong following in Queensland and other states due to one reason, and that is a lack of trust in both major political parties.

Mr Claridge goes on to report that "Whatever the result, we cannot afford to return a minority government that is afraid to make bold decisions, nor one which relies on support from an unruly rabble on the crossbench for survival”.

I wonder if Mr Claridge has turned on his TV to Federal Parliament Question Time or other news reports or live streaming showing footage from the Queensland Parliament and considers the behaviour demonstrated by politicians from both major parties is acceptable to him?

Obviously Mr Claridge has some form of memory loss when it comes to Labor and possibly the LNP.

Any young political party has growing pains.

Pauline Hanson's popularity has not waned and she has matured as a politician with a grass roots knowledge of the distrust and disappointment of both major parties by the electorate.

Mr Claridge's untrue and biased comments are obviously obtained solely through his addiction to a left wing media who seem to be worried about the emergence of One Nation which is indicated by recent polling.

He has no knowledge of the true facts of the inner workings of One Nation but seems to be able to "crystal ball” exactly what is not occurring within One Nation.

Mr Claridge states that One Nation "peddles false hope”.

An interesting comment based upon his imagination. One Nation has clear policies that are not city-centric, prepare Queensland for the future and are not policy on the run governed by Newspoll.

One only has to see the Labor Party advertisements accusing the LNP of asset sales.

They don't mention that Labor sold the money making freight arm of Queensland Rail, Aurizon, and now we have less than 5% share of the major freight company in Australia; Labor has given them 99 year leases on money making freight lines; they have sold the Ports of Brisbane and Gladstone, both making large profits; they sold Golden Casket; the retail arm of Energex and public lands sales are still on the agenda. The LNP have made it clear that asset sales are also possible, and after all these sales Queensland remains in debt to the tune of $73 billion. Where has the all the cash gone?

So what has Labor done that Mr Claridge refers to in his article in regard to "bold but necessary decisions?” Perhaps he'd like to enlighten us. The Queensland Labor Government have done nothing in this term and seemingly they don't have any plans that will affect the long term future of Queensland. If you want long term plans you should read One Nations State building infrastructure proposals.

My own views, should I be elected to Parliament, relate to enhancing our transport links, promoting decentralisation to bring jobs, business and industry to Gympie, which would offer better lifestyle for those who could live here. The loss of the Main Roads office in Gympie should never have occurred and was a betrayal of this region.

Gympie has been ignored for far too long which is proof that voting for either of the major parties will lead to "business as usual”.

A strong advocacy for the forgotten people of Queensland is what I and One Nation offer.

Mr Claridge's article commences with the heading "I'm not a commentator but...” No truer words have been spoken.

Chelle Dobson,

One Nation Candidate for Gympie

OUR shire is sick and needs help - big time.

Under the guide of our current leadership (barring a few) our shire is haemorrhaging and in my opinion needs a complete blood transfusion to survive financially. We have a pair at the helm that appear to have absolutely no business acumen.

The stuff-ups, waste and over-budget spending is certain to put our kids and grandkids in unimaginable debt for decades to come. Here are some of the Mayor and his sidekick CEO and their do-as-you-are-told followers errant waste of rate payer funds.

Top of the tree, the Rattler. Great idea but ridiculously over budget, caused by amateurish organisational skills. It has no chance of ever supporting itself - 30,000 patrons yearly? Ratepayers.

Mary Valley Rattler

Water park swim pool. Too expensive for the average Joe to use and over the top construction cost and not a hope in hell of supporting itself. Ratepayers again.

Eliza Fraser Statue (sic) - warm fuzzy feeling for a few. A lot of servicing and maintenance on outlying roads for the price of this.

Smithfield Street - $2.6 million - wonder what the real cost was. "Secret squirrel business here”. Ratepayers.

River walk - glaringly obvious the designers have not been locals for long and have no idea of the power of Mary when full and over flowing in big flood.

Widgee engineering - what do I say? The councillors we voted in, then most voted to rid the "screaming for jobs” area of a viable, approved, established, employment providing business on a site that is suited to the local community. A big dose of absent-mindedness on this Widgee subject.

I plead with any right minded rate payers in the GRC to put their hand up and demand change in this never ending, poorly run excuse of a council.

Jack Alford,

Jones Hill

IS IT me or did any of you have that cold deja vu feeling?

You know, that feeling that here we go again. One Nation Senator gets sworn in and turns around and quits. It sure sets a record.

Gympie went through all of this back in early 2000s with a One Nation Member for Parliament who was no sooner elected than jumped ship six months later.

She ditched the party and the electors of Gympie.

It was an embarrassment because she did nothing.

Now we are being expected to swallow the same. The current candidate has been shopping around for any old seat.

Only 12 months ago she couldn't stand Pauline Hanson and stood for the Liberty Alliance party. She wanted the Senate spot that Pauline got.

Six months later and our One Nation candidate put her hand up for this electorate.

Based on her track record there is no guarantee that she would be in the party in the next six months.

It is a waste of your vote if you think you are voting for One Nation because there is no guarantee that Gympie's candidate will stick.

Peter Todd,

Tin Can Bay