Loss and stress led to man's hard drug abuse

Jacob Carson | 1st Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Gympie Court house.
Gympie Court house.

A POTENT combination of family tragedy and a high-stress work environment has seen a Yandina man descend into hard drug abuse.

Appearing yesterday in the Gympie Magistrates Court via video-link, Darren Kenneth James Kruger pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving, while also conceding he had contravened community service and parole orders.

On two separate incidents, the 47-year-old was found driving with detectable traces of drugs including methamphetamine in his system.

His defence counsel said the death of his parents, brother-in-law and close family friend, coupled with the stress of running his own earthmoving business led him to drug use.

"It was, in essence, a way to manage the stress he was feeling,” defence solicitor Chris Anderson said.

"It was an unfortunate series of events that sent him off the rails.”

Kruger had previously appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court in January 2016, where he faced 13 charges including weapons possession and stealing.

He had subsequently failed to make two court appearances.

Receiving one month in prison suspended, a $770 and 40 hours community service for those offences, Magistrate A Walker said Kruger had evidently taken away little from his prior appearance in court.

"You drove when you very well knew there were those drugs in system,” he said.

"In the span of what appears to be less than three weeks no less, it's clear you've learned nothing from this.

"It didn't get you going down the right path at all.”

Having spent almost a month in a Maryborough correctional centre, Kruger yesterday received a sentence of three months imprisonment for his prior offences, and immediately given parole.

His license was

suspended for the new drug driving charges, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $750 to SPER.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drug driving gympie court gympie magistrates court

