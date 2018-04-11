Losing argument ends in drug bust

METH: Police found meth amphetamine in the possession of an unpopular boarder

METH: Police found meth amphetamine in the possession of an unpopular boarder kaarsten

Argument lost

MARK Allen Johnstone might have been better off going quietly when house mates spoke to him about moving out of his Southside lodgings.

Instead, police called to a disturbance at the home at 11.45pm on January 12 found just over 1g of meth amphetamine in his possession.

Johnstone pleaded guilty to possessing 1.016g of the drug when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told Johnstone had been allowed to stay at the home with his dog and became angry when spoken to about moving out.

Police also found items in the shed used to produce amphetamine.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Johnstone to three months jail, suspended for six months.