Lorna Jane coming to Gympie

Lorna Jane are bringing their popular activewear brand to Gympie for one day only.

GYMPIE will be getting active in style on Friday, with Lorna Jane popping a shop into the region for one day only.

The popular activewear brand will be setting up in Gympie Central Shopping Centre as part of an ongoing tour to bring the clothing chain to regional customers.

Lorna Jane spokeswoman Mariah Carew said the decision to come to Gympie to was driven by intense demand.

"We have had an overwhelming demand to bring Active Wear to remote and rural communities and always receive such a positive response from the local community when we arrive,” she said.

"Our goal is to promote the Move Nourish Believe philosophy that Lorna Jane business owner and founder so passionately advocates.

"Promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle lies at the very heart of what we do.”

WANT UPDATES ON GYMPIE BUSINESS? Follow the topic here

She said Lorna Jane pop up shops have already toured areas including Roma, Stanthorpe, Beaudesert and Warwick, giving regional customers a change from the online shopping experience.

Along with Gympie, Maryborough is also included on this tour.

The pop up shop will be open from 9am-6pm.