Business

Lorna Jane buys Margot Robbie’s wedding venue

by Elizabeth Tilley
23rd Mar 2021 12:29 PM

Fitness queen Lorna Jane Clarkson has quietly paid $14 million for the luxurious Byron Bay hinterland estate where Hollywood golden girl Margot Robbie was married.

The founder of the popular activewear label has emerged as the buyer of a 23ha property in Coorabell, 20 minutes from the seaside town which has become a haven for celebrities and high flyers.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married in a civil ceremony on the Coorabell property in 2016. Picture: Margot Robbie/Instagram.
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married in a civil ceremony on the Coorabell property in 2016. Picture: Margot Robbie/Instagram.

Robbie reportedly wed her long-term partner Tom Ackerley in a top-secret ceremony at the private retreat in 2016.

The property has been charming A-listers for decades - including buddies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aka Prince Harry and Meghan - with the wedding of Suits megastar Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Spectre, and his Aussie actress wife Jacinda Barrett held there over a decade ago.

Fitness entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson has bought a Byron Bay hinterland retreat for $14m. Supplied
Fitness entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson has bought a Byron Bay hinterland retreat for $14m. Supplied

The property features a four-bedroom, circa 1880 homestead offering breathtaking hinterland views, a three-level American-style barn, several out buildings, a European-style pool, a 4.2 megalitre dam, and 1km of river frontage, with a large swimming hole accessed by a trail at the bottom of the property.

The Coorabell property offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Byron hinterland.
The Coorabell property offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Byron hinterland.

Wrapping along the driveway, the road opens into 1000 sqm of hand-laid Italian porphyry cobblestone, marking the grand entrance to the renovated homestead, which features 14ft pressed metal ceilings, cedar walls, blackbutt flooring and ornate fretwork.

The property features a European-style pool.
The property features a European-style pool.

Inside, an open-plan living area includes a kitchen, finished with the finest appliances and black granite benchtops, which connects to a wraparound verandah and double-sided fireplace.

The master suite comes with a four-room ensuite, including bathroom, separate shower/wet room, dressing room with large marble-topped island and a separate toilet.

 

An 8.8m-high barn accommodates four large machinery bays, a curved timber staircase leading up to a mezzanine featuring a wood stove and balcony overlooking the ancient fig trees.

There are also converted dairy bales, an oversize garage and a potting shed.

The estate features an 8.8m high barn.
The estate features an 8.8m high barn.

Helen Huntly-Barratt of First National Byron, who negotiated the sale, confirmed Ms Clarkson was the buyer but declined to comment on the deal when contacted by The Courier-Mail due to a confidentiality agreement.

Records show the property last sold in 2018 for just $6.2 million.

 

An industry source said the current owner had spent "some serious money" on the property since then.

Ms Clarkson also owns a mansion in Hamilton, which she purchased for $10.3 million back in 2010.

The living room features a magnificent double-sided fireplace.
The living room features a magnificent double-sided fireplace.

The kitchen inside the homestead, which has been meticulously renovated.
The kitchen inside the homestead, which has been meticulously renovated.
