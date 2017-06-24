25°
News

Loonies party stoops lower to target kids

Colin Claridge | 24th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
AGAIN: One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson stirs controversy.
AGAIN: One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson stirs controversy. LUKAS COCH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I'M NOT a commentator, but...

My fellow Austrayans, we are in danger of being swamped by Autistics.

That's the message I heard coming through my radio when I woke on Thursday morning.

The leader of One Nation has found yet another group in society to blame for our woes.

It hasn't been the finest week for Australia's version of The Monster Raving Loonies Party.

First, we had Malcolm Roberts attempting to play down the issue of black lung disease with all the conviction of a tobacco company executive (is senator's platform more about his post-political career, if he envisages returning to his white collar job in the mining industry?).

Now just when you thought they couldn't stoop any lower, the One Nation head honcho has singled out disabled children, particularly those with autism.

According to Ms Hanson (who has suddenly become an expert on the education system), "normal” children are in danger of being held back because teachers are pre-occupied with dealing with students with special needs - particularly those on the autism spectrum.

She claims to have gotten her information from concerned teachers and parents, rather than being bothered with any of that pesky actual research stuff.

Senator Hanson went on to say that she recognises that all children have a right to an education - even those who aren't "normal”.

So, thanks for that concession, Pauline.

You see, I went through my education during the 1970s-80s with my own set of disabilities in the mainstream system and, whilst I concede that my problems aren't of a suite that disrupted the classroom in any way, it was my observation that those who were disruptive were the "normal” children who really didn't want to be there.

Some had parents who were sympathetic to the plight of the teachers and others were like their unruly offspring - they didn't care and regarded school as a means of getting the kids out of their hair each day.

Hanson's suggestion that some children be segregated if they are holding other students back therefore does has merit - as long as she is referring to those who don't value the opportunities of education.

To suggest that autistic children are the cause for denying others their rightful education is appalling.

To suggest that they should be segregated from the general school population like lepers only goes to cementing the societal prejudices upon which this political party feasts upon.

If children with autism require additional attention in class, then the answer isn't to consign them to special schools - which are there to cater for the needs of children with the most severe disabilities.

The answer is clearly to provide mainstream schools with the additional resources and funding to allow these kids to thrive.

Hopefully, Gonski 2.0 will go a long way in achieving this.

Hanson is right to say that all children have a right to an education.

But her idea of segregation strongly suggests to a sub-standard form of education being provided to those on the autistic spectrum.

Many of these children possess extraordinary abilities to achieve in certain areas and to deny the mainstream education system the benefit of their presence would be a backward step.

Hanson is approaching this issue from a point of blaming the afflicted rather than from the inadequacies of the current funding situation.

It's the message that such comments as hers sends that are dangerous.

No one is any longer under the illusion that Hanson is still an inexperienced politician and that her comments can therefore be forgiven as such.

She knows exactly what she's about.

It's so hypocritical for someone whose very political motivation is to disrupt mainstream politics to now complain that disabled children are disrupting the education of mainstream students.

Perhaps we should take One Nation's proposed school model one step further and segregate the four of them from the parliamentary precinct.

Gympie Times

Topics:  autism colin claridge disabled children malcolm roberts pauline hanson

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Healing hands high

Healing hands high

Canina woman helping to heal people with trauma or special needs using horse related therapies. And the horses love it too!

Traffic disruptions planned for the Gympie CBD

The Smithfield St revitalisation is drawing closer to conclusion and is looking impressive already.

Traffic will be stopped to accommodate road works

Joyce is much like Trump, high on forceful rhetoric

President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Letter: The figures prove the LNP is not "working” for Wide Bay

It was 90cm long, 60cm wide and 10cm deep

A file photo of a pot hole.

Letter: Recent Cedar Pocket tragedy motivates pot hole concern.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Kids day out a party for entire family

READY TO PLAY: Little Kids Day Out Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett.

Live entertainment and amazing activities on offer at family event.

Opener for Killing Heidi to play Billy's Gympie tonight

Derek Smith will play Billy's live tonight.

Which Fraser Coast artist has opened for You Am I?

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

IF YOU’RE wondering what those random cries of ‘bingo!’ have been around the city of late, then brace yourself – you too could be a winner!

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

reduced 2 sell!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

2 defy your expectations!

109 Benson Road, Chatsworth 4570

5 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

Wow! Wow! And Wow! Looking for the WOW factor? Looking for that one property that is a cut above the rest? Then this is the property you have been searching for!

a stones throw 2 Noosa!

340 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

3 2 3 $375,000

Looking for just a really really nice, neat, complete home on private and peaceful small acreage? Somewhere to move to away from the bright city lights, and then...

GOOD SIZE ACREAGE CLOSE TO TOWN

426 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 2 1 2 $198,000

Situated approx 15 minutes north of Gympie is a renovated 2 bedroom steel modular home on a fully fenced 5 acres. The home has an open plan living area, 2 good...

OUTSTANDING LOCATION

37 Litschner Road, Nahrunda 4570

House 4 2 3 $509,000

- Prime 11.26 hectares with a brick home - Four generous bedrooms - Three bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and air-conditioning - One bedroom has an attached...

SOOOO PRIVATE!

Lot 3/85 Turnbull Road, Corella 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000

Very private 10 acre back block. With a choice of house sites. Situated approximately 10km from the centre of Gympie. Good option for a dam site. Mostly fenced.

INVEST OR LIVE!

40 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Great location, close to schools and town. Low set brick home on 800 square metres. 3 bedrooms, main with walk in robe and ensuite. Separate lounge...

INVESTMENT ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Walking distance to new aquatic recreation centre, flood free. andbull;3 bedrooms andbull;Lounge, kitchen/dining andbull;Bathroom and separate...

a lot 2 love about 2 Queen St!

2 Queen Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $349,000!

Pssst! Guess what? This flawlessly renovated 4 bedroom Classic Post War home, situated on a huge 1012m2 corner block in town is now available 2 make your own! Be...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 Sold for...

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!