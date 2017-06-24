Loonies party stoops lower to target kids

I'M NOT a commentator, but...

My fellow Austrayans, we are in danger of being swamped by Autistics.

That's the message I heard coming through my radio when I woke on Thursday morning.

The leader of One Nation has found yet another group in society to blame for our woes.

It hasn't been the finest week for Australia's version of The Monster Raving Loonies Party.

First, we had Malcolm Roberts attempting to play down the issue of black lung disease with all the conviction of a tobacco company executive (is senator's platform more about his post-political career, if he envisages returning to his white collar job in the mining industry?).

Now just when you thought they couldn't stoop any lower, the One Nation head honcho has singled out disabled children, particularly those with autism.

According to Ms Hanson (who has suddenly become an expert on the education system), "normal” children are in danger of being held back because teachers are pre-occupied with dealing with students with special needs - particularly those on the autism spectrum.

She claims to have gotten her information from concerned teachers and parents, rather than being bothered with any of that pesky actual research stuff.

Senator Hanson went on to say that she recognises that all children have a right to an education - even those who aren't "normal”.

So, thanks for that concession, Pauline.

You see, I went through my education during the 1970s-80s with my own set of disabilities in the mainstream system and, whilst I concede that my problems aren't of a suite that disrupted the classroom in any way, it was my observation that those who were disruptive were the "normal” children who really didn't want to be there.

Some had parents who were sympathetic to the plight of the teachers and others were like their unruly offspring - they didn't care and regarded school as a means of getting the kids out of their hair each day.

Hanson's suggestion that some children be segregated if they are holding other students back therefore does has merit - as long as she is referring to those who don't value the opportunities of education.

To suggest that autistic children are the cause for denying others their rightful education is appalling.

To suggest that they should be segregated from the general school population like lepers only goes to cementing the societal prejudices upon which this political party feasts upon.

If children with autism require additional attention in class, then the answer isn't to consign them to special schools - which are there to cater for the needs of children with the most severe disabilities.

The answer is clearly to provide mainstream schools with the additional resources and funding to allow these kids to thrive.

Hopefully, Gonski 2.0 will go a long way in achieving this.

Hanson is right to say that all children have a right to an education.

But her idea of segregation strongly suggests to a sub-standard form of education being provided to those on the autistic spectrum.

Many of these children possess extraordinary abilities to achieve in certain areas and to deny the mainstream education system the benefit of their presence would be a backward step.

Hanson is approaching this issue from a point of blaming the afflicted rather than from the inadequacies of the current funding situation.

It's the message that such comments as hers sends that are dangerous.

No one is any longer under the illusion that Hanson is still an inexperienced politician and that her comments can therefore be forgiven as such.

She knows exactly what she's about.

It's so hypocritical for someone whose very political motivation is to disrupt mainstream politics to now complain that disabled children are disrupting the education of mainstream students.

Perhaps we should take One Nation's proposed school model one step further and segregate the four of them from the parliamentary precinct.