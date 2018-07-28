LOOKING LIKE A MILLION DOLLARS: Stud bull sales a boost

HAPPY VENDOR: Michael Connolly of Emjay Charbray stud, with some of his offerings at Woolooga.

WELL over a million dollars worth of seriously well bred stud beef changed hands at sales in Gympie region on Thursday and yesterday.

Auctioneer Dan Sullivan, of Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services, described yesterday's Woolooga sale as "very, very good.”

Of 143 stud charolais and charbray bulls on offer, 142 were sold for an overall average price of $5919, Mr Sullivan said.

And that was near enough to a 100 per cent clearance as far as Mr Sullivan was concerned.

Charolais bulls fetched a top price of $14,000 and the 104 on offer were all sold for an average price of $6257.

And 37 or the 38 charbray bulls on offer sold for a top price of $10,500 and an average of $4960.

Thursday's Goomeri sale achieved a 100 per cent clearance at an average price of $5800, Mr Sullivan said.

He said commercial beef growers were "all looking to improve their herds.”

He said he was very pleased with the number of people turning up to buy cattle yesterday.

"It was very good,” he said.

"We gave out about 140 bid cards.”

The bulls that attracted all that favourable buyer-attention included both charolais and charbray bulls from well known stud breeders including Kilkenny Charolais and Emjay Carbray in conjunction with regional neighbours from Barambahdale and Wellcamp studs.

Emjay Charbray principal Michael Connolly said the good prices and ennthusiastic take-up of bulls on offer in the region indicated optimism among buyers, looking to improve herds.

In further stud cattle offerings, Kandanga Valley Stud is offering 90 charolais and charbray bulls at the stud's annual sale.

Roz and John Mercer plan to thank their supporters in the market by giving cash rebates for some of the bigger buyers at the sale.