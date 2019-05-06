'Looking grim': Young Coast fisherman missing off Mudjimba

A major search and rescue mission is underway for a missing fisherman, said to be a 'good swimmer' off Mudjimba.

A MAJOR search and rescue mission is under way for a missing fisherman off Mudjimba.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland officials are searching for the swimmer, last seen between Old Woman Island and Twin Waters beach.

The Daily understands a 35-year-old Mooloolaba man had gone fishing off the island this morning on a jetski with a friend.

The craft started taking water about 1pm, prompting the decision to return to Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast Surf Lifesaving duty officer Dave McLean said, it was understood, that when the jetski began taking even more water, the owner decided to swim ashore while his friend took the jetski to the lifeguard to raise the alarm.

The man, described as a "good swimmer", had not been seen since.

"A substantial time has gone by now," Mr McLean said.

"Looking a little grim."

Mr McLean said the Queensland Police Service had been called in to again check the man's home.

The hope was he had been picked up by a passing boat.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland confirmed the Queensland Police Service is aware of the incident and is coordinating search efforts.