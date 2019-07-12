Looking for love? How to get your hands on a seedy porn van

The van labelled "Fake Taxi” was towed from Sugar Rd after it was left abandoned for weeks in front of a popular takeaway.

AN abandoned van with a seedy slogan will be auctioned off if it's not claimed, after it was towed away from outside a busy Maroochydore cafe.

The Mercedes Sprinter with a large 'Fake Taxi' sticker was left on Sugar Rd for weeks, angering Sugar Rd Express owner Michael Denvir and entertaining hundreds of locals.

The sticker alludes to and copies the branding of a pornography website.

Mr Denvir was upset the van had been in an all-day parking bay in front of his shop for about three weeks.

He said he knew nothing about the van, other than that he had reported it to police in June.

The van was towed from the site this week, giving towies the perfect excuse for a cheeky photo opportunity.

Clayton's Towing employees picked up the van, stopping first to take a quick selfie.

"Every tow has a story behind it, I'm sure this council impounded vehicle has one or two to tell," they said on Facebook.

More than 100 locals jumped at the chance to join in on the action, with many saying they would miss seeing it.

"Gonna miss seeing this on the way to work everyday," Sandon McGuire wrote.

The van has been towed to the Clayton's Towing yard and is awaiting its owner to claim it.