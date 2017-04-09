27°
Looking for a new friend? Here's 10 waiting at the RSPCA

scott kovacevic
| 9th Apr 2017 12:30 PM
HUG ME TIGHT: Beamer is one of several cats and dogs looking for a new home.
HUG ME TIGHT: Beamer is one of several cats and dogs looking for a new home. Contributed

LOOKING to make a forever friend?

Then look no further than the Gympie RSPCA.

Here are some of the loveable cats and dogs still seeking their new forever home at the shelter.

Who knows: you're favourite future roommate might be right here.

Alex

Alex.
Alex. Contributed

Breed: Great dane/english staffordshire bull terrier

Age: 6 years

Big boy Alex is an absolute sweetheart who wants to love, and be loved himself.

Well-mannered and well-socialised, he could easily be called a gentleman among dogs.

He also enjoys a good run around a play with his other furred friends, too.

If you think this big friendly giant could be the boy for you, speak to the team at Gympie RSPCA today.

Beamer

Beamer.
Beamer. Contributed

Age: 3 months

Soft and sensitive, Beamer is a new age kitten with more than enough charm to melt your heart.

Playful, affectionate, sweet, cute and fun loving, Beamer is the perfect little fur ever friend you are looking for.

Bronx

Bronx.
Bronx. Contributed

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier/bull arab (mixed)

Age: 8 months

Bronx loves to relax in the sunshine, and run around with his friends.

He is looking for someone who is eager to get out ad about and explore the world around them.

While still in need of a little training and guidance, there's little doubt this fellow will make someone very happy.

Daffy

Daffy.
Daffy. Contributed

Breed: Bull arab (mixed)

Age: 1 year, 5 months

This sweet and gentle lady loves chasing tennis balls, so if you're looking for an exercise pal than Daffy is the one for you.

She enjoys the company of humans and dogs alike, and is very playful - although older or shy dogs might find that she has a little too much energy for them.

Is she the girl you're looking for?

Fisher

Fisher.
Fisher. Contributed

Age: 4 months

Sweet natured and gentle, Fisher came to the shelter unsure and scared but his confidence is improving every day.

He is growing into a handsome young gentleman, with the manners to match.

He is looking for a home that is able to take him under their wing and continue to show him that the world is not scary, but a new exciting adventure waiting for him.

Lizzy

Lizzy.
Lizzy. Contributed

Age: 1 year, 8 months

Lizzy is waiting to meet the very special person who is going to take her to her new forever home.

Could you be the one for her?

She is looking forward to the day she goes home with you.

Pumba

Pumba.
Pumba. Contributed

Age: 2 years

This beautiful ragdoll, with soft long fur and beautiful blue eyes is looking for his new home.

You better hurry 'cause it won't take long for him to find it.

Ridge

Ridge.
Ridge. Contributed

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier/rhodesian ridgeback (mixed)

Age: 1 year

Ridge really misses being with a family, as he loves to spend time with people so he doesn't get lonely.

A home with good fencing would be best for him to keep safe in.

If you meet this criteria then he will definitely be the one you have been waiting for.

Rolo

Rolo.
Rolo. Contributed

Age: 4 years, 1 month

A gentleman who loves pats and cuddles, Rolo really loves to hide or sleep under anything - towels, blankets, even boxes.

Is this chilled out kitty perfect for you:?

Skittles

Skittles.
Skittles. Contributed

Age: 5 months

Skittles is a sweet but shy boy and is really looking forward to finding a new forever home.

With a little patience, before long he will be running the household and have you at his beck and call.

He is looking forward to meeting you.

Gympie Times

Topics:  forever home pets rspca rspca adoption centre

