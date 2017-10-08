Looking back on a decade of excellence

Michael Caton leads the room in a rendition of 'Heart of Gold'.

SINCE it's inception in 2006, Gympie's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival has grown into a beloved insitution amongst locals and visitors alike.

This year marked the tenth time the festival has seen eager crowds stream into the Gympie Civic Centre, and in an intimate ceremony last Saturday night - team members and visitors paused to reflect on the milestone.

"The films were to have positive themes, while still being challenging and thought-provoking,” said Liz Lewis, who was instrumental in getting the festival up and running in the first place.

"But they would uplift the human spirit - films the essence of which was a heart of gold.”

The idea of the festival germinated at a small fundraiser at St Patrick's school, growing and developing into one of the key touchstones of Gympie's cultural calendar.

"10 years later and here we are, an outstanding event for the Gympie community and beyond,” she said.

"We've had over 100 volunteers, we've been supported by over 60 industry and individual sponsors.

"The festival has enjoyed the creative talents of seven artistic directors.”

A tenth birthday would be nothing without a cake to celebrate as well, with current artistic director Emily Avila and festival juror Michael Caton invited on stage for a rendition of 'Happy Birthday'.

"We know that our festival is special and we know in one way that it's unique,” Ms Lewis said.

"And as an English teacher I use that in the true sense of the word - one of it's kind.”

The entire process behind the festival, from screener groups meeting regularly to discuss films to the many returning volunteers lends itself to a family or incredibly close knit feeling for the Heart of Gold team.

This connection wasn't lost on Ms Lewis, who spoke before a crowd of festival devotees and key community sponsors.

"I was chatting to a good friend who told me why she keeps volunteering year after year,” she said.

"She, like me and so many others here are what you might like to call '2006 originals'.

"She walks into the Civic Centre to the smiles and hellos of friends, some of whom who she has not seen since last year.”

She turned to Mr Caton at the side of the stage with a smile.

"It must be the vibe.”