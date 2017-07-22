Look who just strolled into town

SADDLE UP: Paige Kilby and Norman pay a visit to Soma Soma Espresso in Gympie this morning.

Cow and Girl: In Gympie: Paige Kilby and her three-year-old steer Norman pay a visit to Soma Soma Espresso in Gympie this morning.

FOR many Gympie coffee lovers soaking up the Saturday sun at Soma Soma Espresso, it would have been an unusual sight.

Coming around the corner on Lady Mary Terrace, a girl riding atop a cow - who seemed nonplussed about all the attention he was receiving.

After an appearance on Channel 7's Sunrise program, Gympie's Paige Kiby and her three-year-old steer Norman were invited into town to meet Soma Soma's owners and curious locals.

John O'Brien, owner of Soma Soma says hello the now-famous local duo. Jacob Carson

"It's his first time out doing something like this,” Ms Kilby said while atop the cow, posing for photos.

"He's handling it pretty well.”

True to form, Norman also had a graze on some grass growing out of the retaining wall next to the cafe.

Turns out it was an entree for the main course, buttered toast courtesy of Soma Soma owners John O'Brien and Sandra Phoenix.

Judging by how quickly the toast disappeared from Ms Phoenix's hands, the cafe likely has a big new fan.

Sandra Phoenix, with some very gratefully received buttered toast. Jacob Carson

"We saw the story on TV and just fell in love, it's just such a wonderful thing,” Mr O'Brien said.

"It's about as Gympie as a story can get I think.”

The unlikely duo have quickly attracted a devoted following, with their bond a wonderful story in itself

