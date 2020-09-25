LOOK UP AND LIVE: New app to keep safe around powerlines

Look Up And Live website image shows the electricity network around Grafton

Look Up And Live website image shows the electricity network around Grafton

A NEW APP means you can look down at your phone, before you look up and live around powerlines.

Essential Energy has launched the Look Up and Live app across its footprint, empowering anyone working around or near the network with the tools and resources to plan for a safe operation.

Look Up and Live has made overhead powerline locations and imagery available to the public online, at no cost, via an interactive geospatial map. The app provides the ability to search locations in real time and to overlay maps with third party mapping programs, or print, as required.

"The launch of Look Up and Live was brought forward in an effort to reduce safety incidents ahead of a bumper harvest across NSW," Essential Energy's Head of Operations, Sarah Roche said

"The new app will provide additional support to farmers to safely plan any work that needs to be undertaken around powerlines.

"We're hoping the new tool will help minimise contact with the network and reduce the risk of injury or death from electrocution, as well as damage to equipment and our electricity network."

Look Up And Live App Store picture

Essential Energy has chosen to make its information available on Look Up and Live because of the app's track record of reducing safety incidents. According to a spokeswoman, after the app's introduction, Energy Queensland experienced:

• a 25 per cent reduction on total safety incident numbers

• a 35 per cent reduction of overhead powerline contacts

• a 50 per cent reduction of accidental contacts in the agricultural sector

Last Friday, Essential Energy convened a cross-industry workshop with stakeholders including NSW Farmers, GrainCorp, SafeWork NSW, Paraway Pastoral Co and the Aerial Application Association of Australia.

"The diversity of the group we brought together on Friday reflects our commitment to keep all people safe across the communities we operate in," Ms Roche said.

"We are extremely concerned about the number of electricity asset strikes we've had in recent weeks, and want to ensure that everyone on the land is aware of the resources and tools available for all operations to use to ensure a safe harvest."

"This new tool is easy to use, practical and ready to go right now. We encourage everyone working around or near the network to visit www.lookupandlive.com.au or search for 'Look Up and Live' on the App or Google Play store to plan for a safe operation."