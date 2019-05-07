Menu
Sophie Herrenberg, Chloe Lord and Tara Milne at the Gympie Show last year.
News

Look out for handy Gympie Show guide

by Donna Jones
7th May 2019 12:01 AM

IT'S Gympie Show time once more and that means the very best our region has to offer will be on display.

A handy little booklet, to be released inside The Gympie Times on May 15, can be your pocket guide to everything you need to know about the 2019 Gympie Show.

A map of the Showgrounds is on the centre two pages (32 and 33) and the full Show program, detailing every event on all three days, starts on page 26.

Plus, inside you'll find information on entertainment, Sideshow Alley, the Rodeo on Saturday night and of course what's on at the Pavilion and in the livestock arenas.

The Gympie Show is the largest regional show in Queensland and each year attracts thousands of visitors through the gates.

So, make sure you get your copy of The Gympie Times on Wednesday May 15 to get the handy little guide and be prepared to be amazed by the colour and excitement that envelopes the Gympie Showgrounds each year for three days and nights in May.

