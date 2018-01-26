Look out for each other on the road: RACQ

EASY DOES IT: Take it easy and look out for your mates says the RACQ

Warren Lynam

AS HUNDREDS of thousands of Queenslanders hit the road for the Australia Day long weekend, the State's peak motoring body has warned drivers of extensive traffic delays.

And that means there will be even more of a need for patience, the RACQ says.

Club spokeswomen Lauren Ritchie said with heavy traffic predicted across all major southeast Queensland corridors, drivers needed to be patient and allow extra travel time.

Holidays are no time for people to make hard work of their drive, even if long weekends can be extremely busy times on our roads, Ms Ritchie said.

"We're likely to see heavy congestion on major corridors like the M1 and Bruce Highway, and this can have a flow on effect to other roads across the network.

"For this reason, we encourage motorists to leave extra time to get to where they're going.”

Ms Ritchie said with an influx of vehicles on the roads, it was important all motorists behaved appropriately and showed respect to other drivers.

"Congestion only worsens when there's a crash.

"And so, apart from the obvious safety risks, we're urging motorists to do the right thing,” she said.

"That way everyone can get there faster.

"Follow the road rules, respect other road users and ensure you consider fatigue to avoid any collisions.”

Ms Ritchie said it may even be a good idea to pack an emergency kit in the car.

"If you have a long way to travel, or it's likely you'll be stuck in a traffic jam, consider putting necessities like water and snacks in your car,” she said.

"If you're travelling with kids, you may also want to include some games to keep them occupied.”

For all the latest road conditions, including traffic, head to RACQ's road conditions website.