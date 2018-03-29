'Look after Wide Bay and no-one gets whipped': O'Brien

WHIPPING THEM INTO LINE: Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, pictured near one of his most urgent road funding priorities, says he'll keep the government working for us, or else.

WHIPPING THEM INTO LINE: Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, pictured near one of his most urgent road funding priorities, says he'll keep the government working for us, or else. Renee Albrecht

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien has ascended to the heights of National Party authority with a promotion to the role of party Whip in the Federal Parliament.

And the word means pretty much what you might expect.

It is his job to whip them into line, a role which is said to take its name from the days of the famous British aristocratic hunting day out.

It is, according to some, the role given to "a huntsman's assistant who keep the hounds from straying by driving them back with the whip into the main body of the pack.”

In parliament, as we know it in many areas of the British Commonwealth, it refers to the party member who does exactly the same thing to his or her colleagues.

Mr O'Brien is one of two National Party Whips in Canberra.

The other, also a Queenslander, is Michelle Landry, from the Capricornia electorate.

And so it appears it takes a Queenslander, one way or another, to keep Canberra running right.

Former federal politician Don Chipp, founder of the Australian Democrats, once urged Australians to vote for his party to "keep the bastards honest.”

Mr O'Brien has the relatively easy job of keeping them working diligently and in line with party policy.

The hard part is keeping them present in the house when they are due to speak and when divisions are called, requiring a vote of all present.

But that is all part of the job.

"Tell me about it,” said one O'Brien assistant yesterday, responding to a comment on the difficulties of the job.

Mr O'Brien himself put a slightly different spin on the job, making it clear that his idea of Nationals MPs being "in line” included a bit of respect for us.

"As the Whip I am responsible for maintaining discipline amongst Government members,” he said yesterday.

"As long as the Government continues to do the right thing by Wide Bay we'll all get along fine,” he said.

Nationals MPs might have to do the right thing by Capricornia as well, to avoid conflict with Mr O'Brien's northern colleague in Capricornia.