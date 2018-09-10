LOOK: 8 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie.

DO YOU recognise these people?

Gympie Police are believe the people pictured in these images may be able to assist officers with current local investigations.

1. Stealing, Giles Street, Gympie - June 2018

- Stealing from vehicle

- Friday June 22, 11:59pm

The person in the image below is also of police interest from the same date and time, and relating to the same offence.

2. Stealing, Giles Street, Gympie - June 2018

- Stealing from vehicle

- Friday June 22, 11:59pm

3. Vehicle theft, Monkland Street, Gympie - July 2018

- Vehicle theft

- Friday July 6, 4:15pm

4. Stealing, River Road, Gympie - April 2018

- Stealing from a shop

- Saturday April 14 2018, 6:05PM.

5. Stealing, Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland - November 2017

- Stealing from a shop

- Thursday November 16 2017, 9:43AM.

6. Fraud, Wickham Street, Gympie - January 2018

- Fraud

- Sunday January 21, 6:49AM.

7. Stealing, Monkland Street, Gympie - January 2018

- Stealing

- Monday January 1 2018, 5:52PM.

8. Stealing, Monkland Street, Gympie - July 2017

- Stealing from other specified buildings (including ATM transactions)

- Friday July 7 2017, 9:00AM.

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

Phone: 131 444

Reference: QP1701174386

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.