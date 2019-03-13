LNP candidate quick to delete social post

LIBERAL National Party candidate for the marginal seat of Longman, Terry Young, has praised the Coalition for lowering penalty rates in a social media post that he later deleted.

In a message that clashes with the government's attempts to refute Labor's campaign over penalty rates, Mr Young said lower rates of pay allowed small business owners to hire casuals instead of working themselves.

LNP candidate Terry Young’s post.

Mr Young, who is trying to win back the marginal north Brisbane seat once held by Wyatt Roy, bragged about the Coalition's record on cutting penalty rates - despite pay decisions being made by the independent Fair Work Commission.

"When penalty rates are high, employers roster full time salary staff or themselves on days when high penalty rates apply as they simply cannot afford to pay the higher rates," he wrote in the post.

"By lowering the penalty rates to more affordable levels, the coalition has ensured that the casuals can be rostered on those days, giving them more money and also giving full time staff more time off with families."

Mr Young deleted the post yesterday morning.

He declined to comment or explain his views when contacted by The Courier-Mail.

Longman MP Susan Lamb said the post showed her opponent was "out of touch".

"Terry Young has let the cat out of the bag. It wasn't a stuff up - this is what he really thinks," Ms Lamb said.

"Terry should go and sit down with hospitality and retail workers in Longman and see what they think about getting their pay cut."

Opposition leader Bill Shorten is trying to campaign on cuts to wages and has vowed to reverse cuts to Sunday penalty rates within 100 days if he wins the election.