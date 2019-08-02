Menu
‘Longest year of our lives’: Teen’s journey for a new kidney

by Peter Carruthers
2nd Aug 2019 8:31 AM
RECEIVING a new kidney has been a life-changing experience for Jasmyn Campbell.

Before her transplant, the 14-year-old from Bayview Heights was on dialysis for 11 hours a night, she had stopped pursuing her passion for martial arts and her future looked grim.

Mother Melody Ward said she was not sure how much longer the family could cope when a donor kidney became available 14 months ago.

Kidney transplant recipient Jasmyn Campbell 14 and her mum Melody Ward. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
"Things were really tough, I don't know how much more we could have handled," she said.

"She was on a transplant list for a year … it was the longest year of our lives."

Ms Ward said it was now "beautiful to see her glowing".

"It has been absolutely life changing, she is getting back into fitness but she can't fight because it's a contact sport and the risk involved," she said.

"(But) everything is normal, she goes to school and is into gymnastics and everything else has worked really well."

This week during Donate Life Week, Far North Queenslanders are encouraged to register to be an organ and tissue donor to have the opportunity to one day change lives.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said he and his wife Yolonde had signed up to be donors.

"An organ transplant doesn't just save lives, it gives families back their mother, father, sibling, or child," Mr Entsch said.

"With more than 1400 Australians currently waitlisted for a transplant, and a further 11,000 on dialysis, we can do more."

Find out more and register to become an organ and tissue donor online at www.donatelife.gov.au

