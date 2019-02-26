Competition heats up in Kayo Sports car giveaway

Jamie Whincup with the Kayo Sports car that will be given away this weekend. Picture SARAH REED

IT will be survival of the fittest - or most determined - as 25 contestants fight for a car while this year's Superloop Adelaide 500 unravels around them.

Starting on Thursday afternoon, the finalists from more than 1000 entries will be in the race precinct with their hands on a new, Kayo-branded $65,000 Holden Acadia in a competition dubbed the "Can't Take Your Hand off Kayo Challenge".

The rules are simple: whoever keeps their hand on the car the longest - much like a challenge from the television show Survivor - will walk away with the car.

Similar competitions have lasted for days overseas, and in particular in New Zealand, and contestants will be allowed to have a break every few hours to have a feed or go to the toilet.

One of the 25, Mount Gambier's Josh Young, 33, is a keen motorsports and Holden fan and realises he may not get to watch much of the Supercars this weekend.

"I guess it will come down to how long you can stay awake," he said. "But I'm a shift worker and maybe that can help me.

"No doubt I'll be able to hear them (the Supercars).

"I saw the competition on the website and thought, 'Why not give it a go?'"

Supercars drivers Mark Winterbottom, Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen, James Courtney and Simona De Silvestro with the Holden Acadia. Picture: Sarah Reed

The competition comes as Kayo, Australia's multi-sport streaming service, on Tuesday launched its comprehensive Supercars coverage with every race live beginning with the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Seven-times series champion Jamie Whincup, reigning Adelaide champion Shane van Gisbergen, 2015 championship winner Mark Winterbottom, 2010 champion James Courtney, 2014 Bathurst winner Chaz Mostert and the competition's only female driver, Simona de Silvestro, were on hand to launch Kayo's initiatives at Victoria Park in the heart of Adelaide.

The Superloop Adelaide 500 will be live from Thursday, when the drivers have their first practice session and available from $25 a month.

Its RaceView feature will have three different camera modes including Co-Pilot View, and in-car driver camera; Helie View, a helicopter camera, and Race Centre, which will show the leaderboard and driver statistics.

Fans will be able to access all three camera modes at ones via the SplitView feature on selected devices and it will be available for every qualifying and championship during the 2019 Supercars season.

It can be used via the internet, tablet, selected TV casting devices and a mobile app, which will be able to show two screens at once.

