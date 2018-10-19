Long wait on 'cop bite' blood tests

'COP BITE' TEST: Disease dangers are an unacceptable part of what police face every day.

A GYMPIE police officer may be enduring the longest wait in the world as the officer undergoes tests for a range of incurable diseases, after allegedly being bitten during a claimed escape attempt from Gympie courthouse.

Elizabeth Marie Burns, 27, has denied a charge of biting an officer during an incident at Gympie Magistrates Court on September 17.

"I'm pleading not guilty to that," Burns said from the courtroom dock the next day, after being told of the biting charge.

On Monday she appeared in the court again, by video link from jail, where she is serving a 12-month sentence for burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle on January 10, with parole eligibility after four months.

Burns is accused of attempting to escape lawful custody on September 17 and to obstructing police and serious assault by biting on the same day.

Magistrate Graham Hillan last month ordered that Burns undergo compulsory testing for diseases.

In instances of spitting, biting or other serious assaults involving the risk of infection, tests are routinely carried out for a range of diseases, including hepatitis B and C, HIV among diseases able to be spread by contact with bodily fluids, including blood and sometimes saliva.

It is understood the police officer is also undergoing a lengthy series of medical tests, following the alleged September 17 incident.

The officer will also have to undergo an extended period of testing to see if she has contacted any such disease as a result of the alleged bite.

Burns also faces charges of driving while disqualified, failing to stop when required by police, fraud and car stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford remanded her in custody to appear in the court again on November 12.

Although no comment was available from the Queensland Police Union, despite repeated attempts to contact the organisation, police and the courts have noted that disease dangers are a regular but unacceptable part of the risks police face.