Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Developers want to turn vacant land to the CBD’s north into a new vet clinic.
Developers want to turn vacant land to the CBD’s north into a new vet clinic.
News

Long-vacant Gympie CBD land in line for major overhaul

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEVELOPERS want to transform an old Gympie service station site into a health haven for animals.

A new vet clinic is proposed to be built on vacant land at Duke St in a proposal lodged with Gympie Regional Council.

The developers, Vetmech Pty Ltd, want to transform the three-block stretch into a 625sq m clinic with onsite parking.

Developers want to open a new vet clinic in Duke St.
Developers want to open a new vet clinic in Duke St.

If approved it will employ up to five veterinarians and the equivalent of 12 full-time staff.

Doors would be open from 7.30am-6.30pm Monday-Friday under the proposal, and 8am-12pm Saturday and Sunday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

It would handle emergencies and provide after hours care. Landscaping and gardens are also included in Vetmech’s proposal.

The Duke St land was home to a service station until 2007.

Its buildings were demolished after it shut its doors.

The land was zoned for a community care centre and club in October 2015, and was sold to Vetmech in December the next year.

The land was home to a service station until 2007.
The land was home to a service station until 2007.

It is the second proposal for new vet services to be made in the region this financial year.

In July Pet Stock Gympie applied to expand its services to include a vet near its Monkland shop.

Pet Stock’s application said the future clinic’s home “is currently a Godfreys Gympie showroom neighbouring the initial Pet Stock establishment”.

It will have two consulting rooms, a surgery and x-ray facilities.

Once running the clinic’s doors will be open from 9am-5.30pm.

Pet Stock’s request was approved by the council in October with four conditions related to land use, sewerage and traffic.

development gympie council pets vet clinic vets
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to win tickets to the Gympie speedway on December 26,27

        premium_icon How to win tickets to the Gympie speedway on December 26,27

        News One of the Gympie drivers in action will be Australian champion Kyle Honour.

        Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        premium_icon Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        News Chance to balance science with skills leads to big win for dentist and...

        ‘I have a low tolerance for BS,’ O’Brien says of Landry row

        premium_icon ‘I have a low tolerance for BS,’ O’Brien says of Landry row

        News The row between Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien and fellow National Party MP Michelle...

        Extreme weather could mess with power today

        premium_icon Extreme weather could mess with power today

        News Gympie fire station have back up on standby already as extreme weather threatens to...