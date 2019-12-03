Long-vacant Gympie CBD land in line for major overhaul

Developers want to turn vacant land to the CBD’s north into a new vet clinic.

DEVELOPERS want to transform an old Gympie service station site into a health haven for animals.

A new vet clinic is proposed to be built on vacant land at Duke St in a proposal lodged with Gympie Regional Council.

The developers, Vetmech Pty Ltd, want to transform the three-block stretch into a 625sq m clinic with onsite parking.

If approved it will employ up to five veterinarians and the equivalent of 12 full-time staff.

Doors would be open from 7.30am-6.30pm Monday-Friday under the proposal, and 8am-12pm Saturday and Sunday.

It would handle emergencies and provide after hours care. Landscaping and gardens are also included in Vetmech’s proposal.

The Duke St land was home to a service station until 2007.

Its buildings were demolished after it shut its doors.

The land was zoned for a community care centre and club in October 2015, and was sold to Vetmech in December the next year.

It is the second proposal for new vet services to be made in the region this financial year.

In July Pet Stock Gympie applied to expand its services to include a vet near its Monkland shop.

Pet Stock’s application said the future clinic’s home “is currently a Godfreys Gympie showroom neighbouring the initial Pet Stock establishment”.

It will have two consulting rooms, a surgery and x-ray facilities.

Once running the clinic’s doors will be open from 9am-5.30pm.

Pet Stock’s request was approved by the council in October with four conditions related to land use, sewerage and traffic.