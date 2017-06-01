Long time coming for Gympie high school sweethearts

IT WAS a story of emotions as Gympie High School sweethearts Olivia and Ethan tied the knot on April 9.

The lovers met in Grade 10 at Gympie State High school, with Olivia remembering the day she was allowed to date her sweetheart.

"It was Christmas Day actually, that my parents allowed me to date,” Olivia said. "I really wanted to date him and my parents decided on Christmas Day they would allow me to date. I was a typical teenager having a big sook. One of my grandparents asked why I was sooking and then they (my parents) allowed me to date him, so I sent him a text.”

Olivia, a teacher, can still remember the details.

Ethan, 25, and Olivia, 24, now live at Miles, about four hours west of their home town. Last year they decided it was the right time to celebrate their love.

"We had had a nice day out, out at Isla Gorge. We came home and had dinner with candles and he popped down on one knee and he popped the question with a beautiful diamond ring.”

A year later, on April 9, they got married at a venue close to Olivia's heart. In the 1970s, her grandfather saw a photo of Gabbinbar Homestead in Toowoomba. He kept in his wallet for almost 20 years. When he moved to Innisfail he named his home Gabbinbar, then hoped to name his home in Gympie Gabbinbar II.

He sadly passed away before he could achieve his dream.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The wedding, Olivia said, did not give her nerves until she got her wedding dress on.

"I didn't get nervous until I got my dress on. I was sick to my stomach. It was a weird feeling, but Ethan was very calm, he wasn't too too nervous.”

Emotion was added with Olivia's brother, Jono, not able to make the wedding.

"He's in the Air Force and currently in Dubai. So that was a bit emotional.

"We selected some vows which suited us. All about commitment and never giving up on each other. It was emotional for everyone, even the men were crying, because it was a bit of a long time coming.”

Around 60 guests attended the unplugged wedding.

"We went straight into our first dance, which isn't what too many people do. Then we went into the cake cutting, followed by the main meals and then we went into the speeches.

"My brother recorded himself in his uniform over in Dubai. We wheeled it out on a TV and he had Top Gun music playing.”

The couple decided on a honeymoon in the Maldives for a week. The first time they had travelled abroad together.

"The Maldives was just absolutely amazing. We went para-sailing. It was the most incredible place. We had an over-water bungalow and went snorkelling every day.”

The couple plan on finishing their time in Miles, before moving back to Gympie.