Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Inside the NBA crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The Inside the NBA crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Basketball

Long-running NBA feud gets messy

by Jai Bednall
5th Dec 2019 10:14 AM

PERHAPS Charles Barkley would have won a championship if he'd become a baseball pitcher instead of a basketballer.

The title-less NBA legend, who now spends his days sitting alongside four-time champion Shaquille O'Neal and two-time winner Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA, showed off an incredible arm in another legendary segment from the Emmy Award-winning show.

The crew were attempting a viral challenge popular on short-form mobile video app TikTok, where you throw objects in the air and wait to see if they hit you as they plummet back to earth.

But after several unsuccessful attempts, Barkley took matters into his own hands and pegged an egg at Shaq's dome. It was the perfect throw.

The good-natured but often combative relationship between Barkley and O'Neal is one of the strengths of the show.

Shaq regularly jabs Sir Charles about his failure to win a ring, including a famous exchange last year.

"You don't know what you're talking about when it comes to championships," O'Neal quipped. "You got babied, and that's why you didn't win."

"I didn't have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carry me up and down the court," Barkley replied.

"I've got three Finals MVPs, Chuck!" O'Neal fired back. "Google me, Chuck! Google me!"

Barkley later explained that he enjoyed "messing with the former Lakers centre.

"I can see the veins in his forehead every time I rile him up and I'm just over their dying laughing and he's getting so mad," he told Rich Eisen.

 "I'm gonna keep digging at him because I love to see him sweat … he keeps it going because he's still thinking about it, I haven't thought about it since I walked off the set that night."

Here are some other top-shelf moments from the Hall of Fame duo.

More Stories

charles barkley inside the nba kenny smith nba shaquille
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

        premium_icon POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past...

        News One of the vehicles was located partly submerged in the Mary River after being stolen for a day.

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
        Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

        News Behind The Mullock Heap - the quirky, curious and sometimes amusing tales of Gympie...

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:18 AM
        How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

        premium_icon How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

        News The Land for Wildlife Open Day is designed to celebrate the program’s re-launch...

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:04 AM
        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards