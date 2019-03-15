'Long line of storms' could sweep Gympie later today

IS IT COMING? Gympie can be a hive of storm activity - as shown by this unique 'anvil crawler' captured at The Dawn last year by Sunshine Coast storm chaser Phil Staatz.

IS IT COMING? Gympie can be a hive of storm activity - as shown by this unique 'anvil crawler' captured at The Dawn last year by Sunshine Coast storm chaser Phil Staatz. Phil Staatz

THE outer western regions of Gympie were the biggest rainfall winners in last night's weather event - a severe thunder storm that delivered a drenching to the south east and the west.

Just over 20mm fell in 45 minutes at Widgee last night, while Goomeri to the west received between 25 -70mm on varying properties and 52mm fell in Blackbutt and 40mm in Gayndah in 30 minutes.

Gympie, however, only received 3mm.

Hope for rain is in the fresh air this morning though, with more storms predicted to hit later today and over the weekend.

Higgins Storm Chasing this morning referred to model data that forecast the potential for a Mesoscale Complex System developing across the state's south east later today.

Will the Gympie region get the rain it so desperately needs? The forecast looks promising - above for this week. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The MSC or "big cluster of slow moving organised thunderstorms over 100km wide” could deliver rainfall totals up to 100mm, the Higgins Storm Chasers social media post said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Gray said Gympie was on the northern edge of a large area of storm activity predicted to emerge this afternoon.

"We do have some hot spots of storms today - and a risk of damaging winds and heavy rainfall,” Mr Gray said.

"There's also a risk of some large hail this afternoon - Gympie is right in the northern ridge area.”

Extra-large hail fell at Wallu near Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon when a "freak storm" passed through the east of the region. Photo by Shannon Ellis. Shannon Ellis

He said the risk zone was wide - stretching from the New South Wales border to Gympie, with the chance moderate to high.

"There's the potential through the evening that we do get a long line of storms - but it does depends on how the day pans out.”

A range of factors, including topography, winds in the upper atmosphere and the moisture or lack of in sea breezes can cause a storm to disperse, Mr Gray said.

"Rainfall really does depend where you are,” he said.

There was a good possibility of between 7-27mm falling in Gympie today, Mr Gray said.