Long layoff just the tonic for injured Reds

ONLY in these crazy times could Reds star Harry Wilson beat a six-week knee injury without missing a game and contemplate his comeback in a super-powered club competition.

The powerful No.8 was a downcast figure when limping from Suncorp Stadium on March 14 with a ligament strain and the news he would likely miss five games.

Instead, the worldwide pause on sport during the health crisis has had a silver lining for Wilson and Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia, as he rebuilds his left shoulder after major surgery.

"A few of the boys have told me how lucky I am because I'm pretty much fine to play now," Wilson said.

"Repairing the knee injury has kept me motivated with a goal throughout these difficult times and I'll be absolutely ready to go when rugby resumes."

A domestic competition for the four Australian Super Rugby sides and the Western Force is the likely format for a July kick-off but there is the tantalising prospect that Brisbane club rugby would start a few weeks earlier.

Imagine a Brothers side fielding Wilson, James O'Connor, Taniela Tupou, Fraser McReight and fresh recruit Hamish Stewart against premiers University with Tate McDermott, Harry Hockings, Josh Nasser, Jock Campbell and Angus Scott-Young on board.

Jordan Petaia is keen to get back on the field for the Reds. Picture: Brendan Hertel

Former rugby supremo John O'Neill has touted super-club comps in Brisbane and Sydney, with a full spread of professional stars, as the "ideal way to celebrate coming out of this health crisis".

"We're all missing playing so it would be very cool if all the Reds came back to club footy first," Wilson said.

He has set up a backyard gym at his Hendra home to keep up his weights work, and Zoom conference calls with coach Brad Thorn are keeping the squad on track.

Petaia can be upbeat too.

His five-month recovery forecast after badly dislocating his shoulder at training in Buenos Aires in February has not changed but everything around him has. With the domestic competition now set to extend through August, Petaia can get back on the field for the Reds.

"The arm is out of the sling, I started back running recently and I'm doing (resistance) band exercises so this break without games has given me a good chance to catch up a bit," he said.

Petaia won't even miss a Test because the July internationals against Ireland (two) and Fiji are certain to be called off and the three Bledisloe Cup Tests may be pushed as late as October-November.