Long-haul bus, train timetables change

LONG-HAUL Queensland train and coach services have been temporarily reduced as the state works to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said regional communities would continue to have access to transport but should only use coaches and trains for essential travel.

"Essential reasons are things like getting to work or to a medical appointment," he said.

Mr Bailey said with the Queensland border now closed there has already been a drop in patronage of up to 60 per cent on buses and trains.

"People will still have access to long distance passenger services for essential reasons on all key corridors, but the frequency of those services will be reduced, and we'll manage passenger numbers on board to separate passengers from each other."

The changes have seen suspensions to the Spirit Outback, Westlander, Inlander, Savannahlander, Gulflander and Kuranda Scenic Railway services.

New South Wales XPT lines will not run into Queensland and the North Coast Line will be reduced by 50 per cent.

Mr Bailey said the changes are temporary measures that would be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Every single Queenslander should avoid long distance travel unless they absolutely have to for essential purposes.

The changes will come into effect from Monday, March 30, except for Kuranda Scenic Railway services which will take effect from today.

Full list of train service changes

Queensland Rail

Spirit of Queensland current frequency - 5 return trips per week, minimum service level - 3 return trips per week

Rockhampton Tilt Train current frequency - 7 return trips per week, minimum service level - 4 return trips per week

Bundaberg Tilt Train current frequency - 5 return trips per week, minimum service level - 2 return trips per week

Spirit of the Outback current frequency - 2 return trips per week minimum service level -suspended services

Railbus Connection (Longreach - Winton) current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level -suspended services

Westlander current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level - suspended services

Railbus Connection (Charleville - Quilpie) current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level -suspended services

Railbus Connection (Charleville - Cunnamulla) current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level - suspended services

Inlander current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level - suspended services

Kuranda Scenic Rail current frequency - 2 return trips per day, minimum service level - suspended services

Gulflander current frequency -1 return trip per week, minimum service level - suspended services

NSW Trains

XPT (Sydney - Brisbane) current frequency - 7 return trips per week, services terminating in NSW and will not enter QLD

Cairns Kuranda Steam Partnership

Savannahlander (Cairns - Forsayth) current frequency - 1 return trip per week (March - November) - minimum service level - suspended services

Bus Queensland

Brisbane - Mount Isa - 7 return trips per week

Brisbane - Charleville current frequency -7 return trips per week, 2 return trips per week (replacing Westlander schedule)

Toowoomba - St George (via Mooney Highway) current frequency - 3 return trips per week, minimum service level - 1 return trip per week

Toowoomba - St George (via Gore Highway) current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level - 1 return trip per week

St George - Cunnamulla current frequency - 3 return trips per week, minimum service level - 1 return trip per week

St George - Lightning Ridge current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level - 1 return trip per week

Toowoomba - Rockhampton current frequency - 3 return trips per week, minimum service level - 1 return trip per week

Charters Towers - Townsville - 5 return trips per week

Mount Isa - Townsville current frequency - 3 return trips per week (2 days and 1 nights), minimum service level - 2 return trips (x1 day trip, x1 night trip)

Greyhound

Emerald - Rockhampton current frequency - 5 return trips per week, minimum service level - 3 return trips per week

Longreach - Rockhampton current frequency - 2 return trips per week, minimum service level - 2 return trips per week

Mackay Transit

Emerald - Mackay current frequency - 7 return trips per week, minimum service level - 4 return trips per week

Bowen Transit

Collinsville - Bowen current frequency - 5 return trips per week, minimum service level - 3 return trips per week

Trans North

Cairns - Karumba current frequency - 3 return trips per week, minimum service level - 3 return trips per week

Cairns - Cooktown (Inland) current frequency - 3 return trips per week, minimum service level - 2 return trips per week

Cairns -Cooktown (Coastal) current frequency - 3 return trips per week, minimum service level - change to days of trip and hours of operation

North Burnett Regional Council

Monto - Mundubbera current frequency - 1 return trips per week (on demand), minimum service level - suspend services

Mundubbera - Bundaberg current frequency - 2 return trips per week. minimum service level - 1 return trip per week

Mundubbera - Maryborough current frequency - 1 return trips per week, minimum service level - suspended service

Eidsvold - Bundaberg (via Mt Perry) - 1 return trips per week

Monto - Ceratodus - 1 return trips per week (on demand)

Originally published as Long-haul bus, train timetables change