Long Flat fatal crash accused has matter delayed again

THE man charged of causing the Mary Valley Highway crash which killed local cafe manager Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband at Long Flat on January 23 last year has appeared briefly in court once more.

Joshua-James Cameron Langley, facing a charge of dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, had his matter adjourned to the next Gympie District Court callover later this year.

Reports at the time said Mrs Zahner, 59, was killed instantly and her husband, Bill, 64, critically injured in a head-on impact.

The next Gympie District Court sittings are set to commence on October 8.