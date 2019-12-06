Long Flat fatal court case will drag on into 2020

ONGOING court proceedings against a Gympie man accused of causing the Long Flat crash that killed local cafe manager Karen Zahner in January last year have stalled until at least early next year.

READ MORE: Magistrate loses patience with Gympie fatal crash accused

Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 29, is accused of dangerous driving causing death or grievous bodily harm while being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Mr Langley’s lawyer Tim Campion told the Gympie District Court on Thursday the matter would not be ready to proceed until at least the next sittings, starting on January 28, 2020.

Judge Gary Long noted the matter had already dragged on for some time.

“This indictment was presented to the court early in 2018, it’s now December of 2019,” Judge Long said.

Mr Campion said he was “not entirely sure” if he was expecting the matter to become a trial, but told the court his client had previously indicated he “may plead guilty” to the charge.

Judge Long adjourned the matter until the January sittings.