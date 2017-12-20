Lolly van on fire shuts down Bruce Highway

UPDATE: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has reopened after a lolly van caught fire about 8.30am this morning.

Fire-fighters were called to the stretch of road near the Yandina, Coolum off-ramp after reports of smoke billowing from a confectionery transit van.

Crews have put the fire out and are now working to cool the area down before they can investigate the cause. The Queensland Ambulance Service was also on scene and a spokesman said two people in the van declined transport to the hospital.

Sammi McCabe‎'s photo of the car fire in Yandina.

