Lolly van on fire shuts down Bruce Highway

Sarah Barnham
by

UPDATE: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has reopened after a lolly van caught fire about 8.30am this morning.

Fire-fighters were called to the stretch of road near the Yandina, Coolum off-ramp after reports of smoke billowing from a confectionery transit van.

Crews have put the fire out and are now working to cool the area down before they can investigate the cause.    The Queensland Ambulance Service was also on scene and a spokesman said two people in the van declined transport to the hospital.

Sammi McCabe‎'s photo of the car fire in Yandina.
BREAKING: A confectionery van fire has shut down the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast.

Initial reports indicated a confectionery van travelling north on the highway near the Yandina, Coolum off-ramp has caught on fire.

Queensland Traffic reports that both northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy are blocked and extensive delays are expected.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters and paramedics are on scene. 

