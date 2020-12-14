Menu
Logging truck rollover on the Tin Can Bay Road, Monday December 14, 2020
News

Driver frees himself following truck crash near Tin Can Bay

Frances Klein
14th Dec 2020 8:44 AM
A logging truck carrying a full load of timber has lost control and rolled in wet conditions at the intersection of the Tin Can Bay Road and Maryborough Cooloola Road at Wallu this morning.

Wallu crash scene
Emergency crews rushed to the scene about 8.30am and traffic was able to travel around the toppled vehicle.

Logging truck rollover near Wallu
The cabin of the logging truck has ended up almost on its roof in a ditch beside the road.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were dispatched to the scene about 8.22am but fortunately nobody had been injured and nobody required tranpsortation to Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Police Media said the single vehicle truck rollover occurred around 8.20am on Tin Can Bay Rd at the Maryborough roundabout exit.

The driver was able to immediately get out of the truck uninjured.

QFES have since been cleaning up a diesel spill from the incident.

 

Wallu logging truck rollover
Logging truck rollover on the Tin Can Bay Road, Monday December 14, 2020
