Lockyer Valley woman tried to steal from deceased estate

A WOMAN has blamed her friend after she was busted stealing from a deceased estate in an attempt to steal a kitchen bench, despite pleading guilty.

Megan Jane Cosh, 36, appeared at the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday after a friend allegedly asked her to pick up a table, chairs and kitchen bench from a Regency Downs property.

The Gutt Road property was a deceased estate and according to police, Cosh told them her friend had seen the items advertised on Gumtree.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor detailed the case, saying Cosh had entered the property with the intention to take the items, but found the kitchen bench was still attached.

But when police spoke to Cosh's friend, the male friend denied asking Cosh to collect the items.

Cosh was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said word on the "grapevine" was anyone could go and "help themselves" from the deceased estate.

Mr Ryan said when his client entered the property on May 13, there were four other men who were "acting strangely" towards her.

Cosh called the police, dobbing herself in.

But when they arrived, they searched Cosh and found a clip seal bag with a crystal substance, to which she admitted was ice.

During the search, they found a black case in the vehicle containing a glass pipe that showed evidence of being used.

"She said it was not hers and she was going to drop it off to a friend," senior sergeant Windsor.

Cosh, a forklift driver for a courier company, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and enter a premise and committing an indictable offence.

Mr Ryan asked the court to not record Cosh's break-and-enter charges as it would jeopardise her employment.

The court heard she had a string of previous drug charges including possession of restricted items from earlier this year.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Cosh had "somewhat of a history regarding drugs".

He appeared shocked at her previous convictions.

For the drug charges, Cosh was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

For the break and enter, she was fined $500 but a conviction was not recorded.