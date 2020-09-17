Menu
Emergency services attended a fatal airplane accident at the Gatton Airpark. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

Ali Kuchel
17th Sep 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
THE man who died in a tragic light aircraft crash this morning has been identified as John Walmsley.

It was reported to emergency services that Mr Walmsley's trike - a basic ultra-light plane - crashed at the Gatton Airstrip shortly after 8.30am.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene, however Mr Walmsley, who was piloting the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents along Continental Court rushed to the scene to Mr Walmsley's aid, with witnesses reporting he was flying erratically before the crash.

The Gatton Star understands Mr Walmsley was in his 80s.

Airpark resident Alec Williams said Mr Walmsley had "been a pilot forever".

"He was the nicest bloke and he was the president of the body corporate here," Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said Mr Walmsley was very community minded, and everyone at the airpark shared the same passion - flying.

"He would have a tennis day at his courts every now and then - he was a strong instigator," Mr Williams said.

Former body corporate chairman Marty Hone said Mr Walmsley moved to the park about two years ago.

"He's one of those guys who gets up early in the morning and goes for a fly for 10 to 15 minutes," Mr Hone said.

"He was seeing out his days doing what he loved."

"John had become the chairman of the body corporate committee, he took over at the last election, he had only been in it for about three months."

Gatton Star

