Locklear sentenced to mental facility

Heather Locklear's latest court case has reached a resolution.

According to TMZ, the actor, 57, pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanours - six of which were related to battery of a police officer and EMT stemming from her June 2018 arrest - and was sentenced to 30 days in a residential mental health facility, which she must enrol in by September 6.

The judge stayed a 120-day jail sentence, meaning Locklear must complete the 30-day stint or face jail time.

Locklear on a 2013 red carpet. Picture: AP

Her mugshot from June last year. Picture: Getty

Once she completes the month, she'll be on three years of informal or unsupervised probation and has been ordered not to possess weapons, non-prescribed medications or alcohol.

Locklear struggled to turn things around after the arrest, which escalated from when police were initially called to her home on a disturbance report.

She was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in November, which was then extended from three days to over two weeks.

In January, she split with her boyfriend Chris Heisser amid her outpatient treatment, and in May, she checked back into rehab.

A rep for Locklear did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Locklear and daughter Ava Sambora. Picture: Instagram

HEATHER'S FALL FROM GRACE

During the 1990s Locklear was TV's golden girl.

The fresh-faced blond was famous for her role as television's biggest bitch on Melrose Place and romances with handsome rock stars.

But in recent years Locklear has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, with her run-ins with the law and tumultuous personal life making headlines.

This week's sentencing is just the latest in a string of legal and personal troubles for Locklear, whose big break came in 1981 with a role in Dynasty.

Acting alongside Joan Collins in Dynasty.

The former model faced off against Joan Collins' character until the series was cancelled in 1989 but the axing didn't keep Locklear down for long.

After a string of TV movies, she joined the cast of Melrose Place in 1993 playing series supervillain Amanda Woodward.

When that ended in 1999, Locklear quickly picked up a role in sitcom Spin City alongside Michael J. Fox.

Since Spin City wrapped up in 2002, Locklear's career began to slow down with the star working sporadically in guest TV spots or supporting roles in movies like 2005's The Perfect Man.

A reboot of Melrose Place in 2009 starring Locklear failed to take off, lasting just a few episodes.

Locklear, centre, with her Melrose Place castmates.

While best known for her acting work, Locklear has also had a series of high-profile romances with rock stars.

She was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2006.

After her split from Sambora, Locklear's tumultuous romantic relationships and personal troubles began making headlines.

In 2008, a 911 call reportedly from her doctor claimed Locklear was trying to kill herself and resulted in the actor checking herself into a medical clinic to treat anxiety and depression.

In September the same year, she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and in 2010 she was charged with a misdemeanour hit and run for reportedly hitting a no parking sign while driving.

In 2011 Locklear got into a physical argument with her then-partner fellow Melrose Place star Jack Wagner, resulting in police being called to their home, but no charges were laid.

Just months later in January 2012, the actor was hospitalised after her sister phoned 911, claiming Locklear had been mixing alcohol with prescription medication - but she was released from hospital the next day.

Glammed up in 2011. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty

A 2008 mugshot. Picture: Getty Images

In September 2017 Locklear crashed her car into a ditch, but authorities determined drugs and alcohol were not a factor and no criminal charges were sought.

And February last year, Locklear's brother called 911 alleging the actor was fighting with her current boyfriend, old high school beau Chris Heisser.

When police arrived on the scene, Locklear allegedly swore at a female officer and kicked a male police officer in the groin.

Soon after the arrest a relative told the New York Post Locklear's family was pushing for her to get help.

"She is still so beautiful,'' the relative said. "There is still so much to live for."

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.