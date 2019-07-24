Menu
Crime

Locked up over alleged elderly security guard attack

by Grace Mason
24th Jul 2019 9:25 AM
A MAN who allegedly assaulted four people - including a security guard in his 70s and two women - has had his case adjourned in a Cairns court.

Mark Antony Solomon, 28, is charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of serious assault and committing a public nuisance offence.

Police have alleged he initially assaulted two women, aged 22 and 26, who were known to him, on Marlin Parade in the Cairns CBD about 12.15am on Saturday.

Two hotel security guards, aged 33 and 75, tried to intervene and were allegedly assaulted too.

Another man who saw the incident also tried to assist and was also allegedly attacked.

Solomon's case was mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday where defence solicitor Steve Macfarlane asked for it to be adjourned for a long plea.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the case until August 21.

Solomon remains in custody.

