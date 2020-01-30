Locked-up lawyer’s client left hanging in court saga

High-profile lawyer Neil Lawler was charged with drink driving outside Maroochydore courthouse.

A MAN with a string of serious charges was left hanging, unrepresented and confused at court as his high-profile lawyer faces a drink driving charge.

Neil Lawler was absent from Joshua Russell Best's matter at Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning as news of his alleged drunk, bar-table antics circulated around the courthouse.

The well-known lawyer was charged with drink driving after allegedly returning a blood-alcohol reading of 0.270 per cent- more than five times the legal limit.

Mr Lawler was arrested after leaving the courthouse yesterday where he had represented another client.

Sources claimed Mr Lawler showed signs of intoxication while at the bar table in court.

He was allegedly slurring his words during the court appearance and was unsteady on his feet before trying to get into his vehicle.

High-profile solicitor Neil Lawler's Lexus outside Maroochydore courthouse on Tuesday after he was charged with driving with a 0.270 blood alcohol reading. Photo Lachie Millard

A rumble of laughter echoed around the courtroom today when Best told a magistrate he had not heard from Mr Lawler today.

Best's matter was adjourned for further conferencing with Mr Lawler.

He is facing a string of charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, forgery, drug charges and weapon charges.

Sources said officers parked behind Lawler's vehicle on Cornmeal Parade about 1.25pm on Wednesday so he could not drive away.

It is understood to have taken Lawler several minutes to get out of the car before he was detained and breath tested.

Lawler has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 17.

Parking tickets pile up on high profile solicitor Neil Lawler's Lexus outside Maroochydore courthouse on Thursday after he was charged with driving with a 0.270 blood alcohol reading. Photo Lachie Millard

Sources told the Daily Mr Lawler came back into the courthouse yesterday looking for his glasses. They were reportedly on his head.

His dented silver Lexus was still parked outside the police station today with two parking tickets under the windscreen wiper.

Mr Lawler reportedly spent the night in Maroochydore watchhouse and was released today.