Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
Crime

Locked in ambulance after carjack terror

by Greg Stolz
5th Dec 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOOD samaritan had to lock herself inside an ambulance with paramedics after a crash victim she went to help tried to carjack her.

The frightening incident happened on the Gold Coast overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman stopped about 11.30pm on Captain Cook Close at Arundel where a car had crashed into a shallow gully.

She called an ambulance and tried to help the victim only for him to try to steal her car keys.

The QAS spokesman said the woman and paramedics were forced to lock themselves inside the ambulance in fear as the man tried to force his way in.

"It was a pretty awful experience for someone who was just trying to do the right thing," the spokesman said.

"To behave in his way towards a Good Samaritan was quite disgraceful."

The man ran off after the incident and was being hunted by police.

More Stories

Show More
carjacking car stolen crime good samaritan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        premium_icon First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        News Jobs are on the horizon as long-awaited project starts construction.

        POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

        premium_icon POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past...

        News One of the vehicles was located partly submerged in the Mary River after being...

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
        Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

        News Behind The Mullock Heap - the quirky, curious and sometimes amusing tales of Gympie...

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:18 AM
        How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

        premium_icon How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

        News The Land for Wildlife Open Day is designed to celebrate the program’s re-launch...