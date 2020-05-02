LOCKDOWN LAWS: What police will look for today around Gympie

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer will be on the look out at Borumba Dam as travel restrictions for recreation relax as of today.

POLICE will watch all places people might want to visit over the long weekend in a major coronavirus enforcement operation.

They will target social distancing breaches, speeding and breaches of the 50km radius limit on recreational motoring.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said speeding was a real concern, with more people driving too fast and “a dramatic increase in speeds”.

Commissioner Carroll warned that 140 extra police would be rostered on this weekend and would watch for people being less than 1.5m apart or more than 50km from their home.

An easing of restrictions began at 11.59pm last night.

“Queenslanders, I believe, have been doing exceptionally well, working together to make sure they abide by the public health directives,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“This weekend there will be an easing of these restrictions and in some ways it is a small step, in other ways a large step.”

She said restrictions were listed on the Queensland Police Service website.

“Although there is an easing there are still conditions that do apply,” she said.

“There is the social distancing rule as well as the 50km radius, as well as the fact that it has to be people of your own household and (a maximum of) one other (in any group outside the home).”

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said people visiting beaches and other recreational attractions, including Borumba Dam, could expect to see police.

Social gatherings continue to be banned beyond the household-plus-one rule.

The same would apply to people visiting national parks that are open, or those at the Cooloola Coast, which will remain closed to drivers, even within the 50km limit.

“We’re not done yet,” Mr Gollschewski said.

“It’s really important that the good work is not undone because people start to relax and think that it’s all over.

“We are where we are because of the community listening to our messaging …”