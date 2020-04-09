LOCKDOWN CRACKDOWN: Gympie police say you’ve had your last warning

EASTER WARNING: Gympie police Snr Sgt Gregg Davey says Gympie people will be required to keep to the coronavirus regulations over Easter.

GYMPIE region police will find them on the beaches, find them in the mountains, in camping areas, shops and public places, as they announce a new zero-tolerance phase in the fight against coronavirus.

“We’ve been concentrating so far on education, monitoring and advice and we haven’t had any prosecutions yet,” Gympie police station officer in charge Gregg Davey said yesterday.

But that may soon change, he warned.

“We’re concentrating on Easter break enforcement

“Every crew – general, road police, CIB, plain clothes and uniformed officers – will be tasked with checking on compliance with COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

“They’ll be enforcing restrictions on the operations of essential businesses, to make sure they are operating within the guidelines, and to ensure businesses that aren’t essential aren’t operating.

“We’ll be looking at social distancing mainly, but we will be intercepting vehicles to check as to whether it is essential that they be out and about.

“We’ll also be checking at beaches, to make sure people there are legitimately exercising and we will be looking closely at Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay camping areas, to make sure no-one is illegally camping.

“We’re not about prosecuting people, but making sure people are safe – not just the individuals involved, but the community.

“A lot of it is ensuring individuals are only engaging in essential movements,” Snr Sgt Davey said.

“It’s getting to the stage where people have had sufficient education on compliance and the importance of social distancing and all reports show we are reducing it.”

He said police were aware that some people might have misunderstood the guidelines or made a mistake, but we will be taking firmer action now, especially over the Easter break,” he said.