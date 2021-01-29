Locals slam ‘grub’ after murder victims' donation tin taken

Mourners are furious after an ‘absolute grub’ was seen appearing to steal cash tins from the memorial site for a young couple killed in a horror crash.

Mourners are furious after an ‘absolute grub’ was seen appearing to steal cash tins from the memorial site for a young couple killed in a horror crash.

Locals have slammed an "absolutely disgusting" act at the memorial site for Kate Leadbetter, Matty Field and their unborn child.

The pregnant couple lost their lives at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane Roads in Brisbane's bayside on Tuesday evening, after they were allegedly hit by a 17-year-old who police allege was driving a stolen car.

The Alexandra Hills community and mourners from further afield have steadily flowed to the crash site to pay their respects, lay a floral tribute, leave a note or gift, or a small donation into a money tin.

However, residents have been left furious after a man was spotted "stealing" tins on Thursday night.

Flowers and a crate containing cash donation tins have been left for Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane Roads at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Richard Walker

One local was driving past the intersection on Thursday night when he said he saw a man pick up two objects - what he now believes were money tins being held in a black crate.

"Myself and another tradie next to me beeped and yelled out. I detoured to follow him but lost him," he wrote on Facebook.

"Absolute scum … I thought he might've stolen a can of drink or candle, then we saw this photo tonight and know for sure it was money tins."

He said he wanted the family to collect the support money before any further "absolutely disgusting" acts of a similar nature were carried out.

When he contacted the local police, he was told to report the suspicious activity online, which he told NCA NewsWire he had. Police have yet to process any official report.

Other concerned locals expressed their anger at the act, some slamming the alleged offender as "absolute scum" and a "grub".

"Wow some people are so low," one wrote.

"How absolutely disgraceful. Scum of the earth," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others encouraged mourners not to leave cash at the site, but rather contribute to the GoFundMe accounts set up to support the families of the victims and cover the funeral expenses.

More than $46,000 has been raised through the online fundraiser so far.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland Police Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll lay flowers for Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field. Picture: Richard Walker

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the state's top cop, Commissioner Katarina Carroll, visited the memorial site on Friday to pay their respects to the deceased.

Speaking earlier in the day, the pair extended their sympathies to the Leadbetter and Field families.

The 17-year-old was mentioned in Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday, and has been remanded in custody until his next mention in March.

Originally published as Locals slam 'grub' after donation tin 'stolen'