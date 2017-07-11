Locals on the lookout for a great white whale

ON THE MOVE: White humpback whale Migaloo should be making an appearance on the Sunshine Coast within the next few days.

KEEN whale-watchers would do well to cast their eyes on local waters this week as iconic white humpback whale Migaloo is once again making his way through Queensland waters.

Having been spotted near Port Macquarie in New South Wales over the weekend, it is expected he'll be passing through the Sunshine Coast sooner than expected.

"It's always exciting when Migaloo passes by our coastline, but it is really important that the animal's space is respected and no undue distress is caused,” Environment Minister Steven Miles said.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will continue to monitor Migaloo's progress as he makes his way north today.”

Marine Park patrols are also expected to be keeping an eye on the internationally famous humpback.

And when might he make an appearance off a coast near you?

"If he maintains his current speed, we expect he will pass the Sunshine Coast in the next 48 hours,” Dr Miles said.

He said it was important for curious onlookers and mariners to keep a respectable distance if Migaloo does make an appearance.

"Migaloo and other white whales have special protection, this means boats and prohibited vessels must not approach within 500 metres,” Dr Miles said. "Aircraft cannot approach within 610 metres.”

Ignore the rules, and you could face a total penalty of more than $20,000.

Migaloo's reappearance coincides with one of the strongest whale watching seasons in recent memory, with tourism businesses reporting record sightings.