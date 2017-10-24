Locals divided on Muslim community hall

SPLIT: The location of the planned Muslim community centre on Lady Mary Tce.

SPLIT: The location of the planned Muslim community centre on Lady Mary Tce. Jacob Carson

PLANS for a community hall in Gympie run by its small Muslim community has attracted vigorous arguments on both sides of the political spectrum.

In addition to two separate Facebook groups, 'Mosque Free Gympie' and 'Stop the Mosque in Gympie' being created, it's seen a story appearing in yesterday's Gympie Times attract hundreds of online comments.

Many felt the project, which according to the project's leader Shahid Khan had been mislabelled as a 'Mosque', was receiving undue condemnation and attention.

"Having seen the two disgusting Facebook pages against the 'Mosque', there is no sensible reason to put forward why they oppose this tiny religion seeking their own place to worship,” Chrissy Phoenix wrote.

"The only reason to put forward is about their dislike and hatred of Islam.”

Others felt drawing a clear line between religions like Islam and Christianity was ultimately futile, insisting the debate should be about the place of religion in society generally.

"It's either all OK or none of it is OK,” Kate Jane Toblin said.

"In this case we should be saying 'no religion is OK', but while there's still Catholic churches in the street there may as well be a Mosque too.”

"I don't care what anyone does as long as they aren't publicly promoting Islamic faith or trying to get us to follow or change our laws to suit them,” Tricialee Fowler said.

Other comments took a more pointed approach to the issue, voicing their concerns about Islam.

"Silly ignorance,” wrote Jenni Hanson, "We can't help those who don't want to be helped. May the left enjoy their very sad choice.”

Shahid Khan has lamented the mistake made by an associate on an early fundraising flyer that labelled the community project a "Mosque”.

The flyer, and accompanying Facebook post referring to the hall as a 'Masjid', continues to be used by individuals opposed to the project as evidence of dishonesty as to its true nature.

"Too late to cover it up now, the truth is out ... it says Mosque,” Clint Rogers wrote.

"Are you Arabic? Have you studied the language?” Ms Phoenix responded.

"Masjid can mean any building where congregations gather to pray.”

You said it on Facebook:

Jenni Marie Hanson: People need to look after Aussies first. Homeless, veterans, children. The Government won't help.

David Forde: Most Muslims in Australia are not refugees and the biggest country of birth for Australian Muslims is Australia.

Underlying hate and terror has no religious or cultural boundaries.

I've lived beside a Mosque for 20 years - no problem.

We have had Muslims in our local RSL and Lions Club, no problem.

Participate in Anzac Day services? No problem.

Whenever I fundraise for charity, including Lions Medical Research, guess who are the biggest donors?

Local Muslims. Live and let live.

Mel Fraser: That's pretty sad that they're receiving threats like that.

Tricialee Fowler: As long as every race and/or religion minds their business, harms no other person, doesn't try to forcibly convert or protest or do whatever to pressure anyone into something they don't want to do.

I don't care what anyone does.

Rach Smith: The problem with Mosques are the loud speakers and the music they play. It's not something I'd like to hear as I go about my business.