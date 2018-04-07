Local vet 'surprised' to receive big honour

ALL SMILES: Gympie vet Dr Shannon Coyne with his dog Wendell outside the Little Channon St clinic.

ALL SMILES: Gympie vet Dr Shannon Coyne with his dog Wendell outside the Little Channon St clinic. Renee Albrecht

SHANNON Coyne doesn't think he belongs in the company of Australia's best vets, but he's been recognised as part of a class above the rest, all the same.

After "around 20 years" of practising at Gympie Veterinary Services, Dr Coyne was included in an exclusive list of contributors to national leading industry expert Dr Diederik Gelderman's coming book Veterinary Success Secrets Revealed.

Dr Coyne, who has been in Gympie for 17 years following stints in the UK and rural New South Wales, said the honour was a "bit of a surprise".

"I wouldn't consider myself one of Australia's most successful vets, but Diederick essentially said to be in practice for this amount of time is uncommon," he said.

"The fact that I've been in the industry for 20 years was the key.

"Some of the other people in the book are some pretty well known names, so it was great to be included with them."

Dr Gelderman said all the veterinarians interviewed for his book had displayed the desired balance in approaching their careers.

"Veterinarians don't have to be a celebrity or an icon to be successful," he said.

"Success is building a worthwhile life, balancing work, family and lifestyle in their average ... practices.

"They need to understand that there is a process that leads to success - they just have to follow it.

"All the vets interviewed are successful in and to themselves."

Dr Coyne said his job has remained a passion throughout his tenure because of its ever-changing nature - and a little help from the animals.

"Something new comes in every year, so you've got to keep up with it," he said.

"If you didn't keep up with it, it would get boring very quick, like any job.

"The animals make it, there's dogs that I vaccinated as puppies coming back as old dogs.

"It's really fulfilling to see them through their lives."